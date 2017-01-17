Cooler weather today, before temps spring ahead

We’re tracking much cooler weather as many of you head back to work and school, after a rainy and dreary holiday weekend. Skies will slowly clear across the area today, but a few stubborn clouds and northwest breezes will keep highs in the lower 40s. Seasonal weather will be on tap today, considering our average high temperature for this time of the year is 40°. But don’t worry, if you’re sick of winter already – this week is for you! We’re tracking much warmer weather the rest of the week – as spring teases us eight weeks early.

Yes, you read that correctly. Yes, it’s still January. BUT much warmer weather is on the way – warm enough to confuse the seasons. Highs will push 55° as early as tomorrow afternoon, complete with wall-to-wall sunshine. As if 55° isn’t enough, Mother Nature throws highs CONSISTENTLY around 60° on Thursday, Friday and Saturday! And it’s not springtime without rain showers. We’ll have those too. Rain returns to Northeast Kansas as early as Friday – but far better chances hold off until Sunday. In fact, Sunday holds the best chance for a ‘soaking rain’ over the next 7-10 days.

So, what’s next week looking like? Well, if next Monday and Tuesday are any indication – expect more sunshine with highs hanging out in the 50s! We can hear the birds chirping and the trees budding already! Stay tuned as we track any changes to the upcoming January thaw.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert