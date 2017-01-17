Crews on scene of fatal crash in northern Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of fatal crash Tuesday morning in northern Shawnee County.

The crash was reported before 8:00 a.m. east of Button Road on NW 46th Street.

One fatality has been confirmed at this time though the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

A KSNT News crew on the scene has confirmed that NW 46th Street will be closed from Button Road to Green Hills Road for the foreseeable future.

The name of the fatal crash victim will be released once family has been notified.

KSNT News will continue to follow this story and update as information becomes available.

NW 46th St is currently closed btwn Button & Green Hills due to an injury accident. Please find alternate routes if traveling in this area. — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) January 17, 2017

NW 46th Street will be closed from Button Rd to Green Hills Rd for foreseeable future. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 17, 2017