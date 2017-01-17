Full Court Press 01/17/17 – Tournaments begin

High school basketball scores from January 16-17, 2017:
Burlington (B) 54 Independence 66
Burlington (G) 45 Rock Creek 20
Falls City (B) 67 Horton 40
Hiawatha (B) 38 Marysville 67
Holton (G) 63 Ottawa 35
Jackson Heights (B) 45 Silver Lake 48
Jeff Co. North (B) 62 ACCHS 44
Jeff West (G) 55 Bonner Springs 16
KC Harmon (G) 2 Highland Park 54
Labette Co. (G) 67 Sabetha 38
Lawrence (G) 63 Topeka West 26
Metro Academy (G) 72 Wamego 75
Oskaloosa (B) 43 Rossville 67
Pleasant Ridge (B) 49 Perry-Lecompton 79
Prairie View (B) 32 Sabetha 41
Rock Creek (B) 64 Paola 32
SM Northwest (G) 53 Topeka High 41
Silver Lake (G) 58 Eudora 56
St. Marys (B) 46 Nemaha Central 48
Burlingame (B) 75 Madison 24
Burlingame (G) 28 Madison 63
Chase County (B) 47 Lyndon 44
Chase County (G) 56 Lyndon 18
Council Grove (B) 66 Central Heights 24
Council Grove (G) 53 Osage City 25
De Soto (B) 54 Holton 60
Eudora (B) 54 Jeff West 44
Hayden (B) 70 SM Northwest 40
Mission Valley (B) 71 West Franklin 52
Mission Valley (G) 37 Northern Heights 26
Osage City (B) 69 Northern Heights 54
Park Hill (G) 68 Hayden 43
West Franklin (G) 41 Central Heights 34