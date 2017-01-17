Ice blamed for Missouri crash that killed Kentucky woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash on an icy stretch of Interstate 70 in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that police identified the woman who died Monday as 32-year-old Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Kentucky. She was injured Friday night when she lost control of a sport utility vehicle on the icy road and struck a rock bluff in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

