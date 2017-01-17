Officials identify Seaman High School student killed in morning crash

By Published: Updated:
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Seaman High School student in a Tuesday morning crash in northern Shawnee County.

Officials have identified the 16-year-old junior as Andrew Green, of Topeka.

The crash was reported before 8:00 a.m. east of Button Road on NW 46th Street.

They say Green was driving a Grand Am that drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a Dodge truck heading west. The driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup was checked at the scene for minor injuries, which did not require hospitalization.

NW 46th Street is still closed from Button Road to Green Hills Road as officials investigate the crash.

This crash happens just down the street where 16-year-old Samantha Elayne Coffee, a Seaman High School, was killed on January 20, 2016 in a two vehicle accident.

