Rape case hearing in Geary Co.

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl is scheduled to face a Geary County judge Tuesday.

Tomas Martinez-Maldonado is an illegal immigrant from Mexico, who has been deported from the U.S. 10 times. He has also voluntarily left the U.S. nine times in less than 15 years.

The criminal complaint filed Sept. 30 against Martinez-Maldonado says he was born in 1978.

Republican senators, including Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts demanded the Department of Homeland Security provide immigration records for the trial.

Martinez-Maldonado is currently awaiting trial in the Geary County jail in Junction City.

CNN contributed to this story.