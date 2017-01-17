Seaman High School community remembers classmate killed in crash with #SeamanStrong

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A high school in northern Shawnee County is mourning the loss of a fellow classmate who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Andrew Green, of Topeka, a Junior at Seaman High School, was killed when his Grand Am hit a Dodge truck heading in the opposite direction on NW 46th Street. The driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup was checked at the scene for minor injuries, which did not require hospitalization.

Students, staff and the community are using the hashtag #SeamanStrong to post memories of Andrew on social media. A hashtag that has been used in the past for other tragic losses that have taken place within the Seaman High School community.

when i heard over the intercom that andrew green had pass i just cried i don't want to lose and SHS Junior to a crash #seamanstrong — Kyle Kleiner (@KleinerKyle) January 17, 2017

Praying for the friends and family of Andrew Green❤️🙏 #seamanstrong — ❥ky (@h_kylan) January 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to my old school! #seamanstrong — Caleb Rains (@rains_caleb) January 17, 2017

never been so proud of my family #seamanstrong — Mads (@madcina) January 17, 2017

Still wouldn't want to get my education anywhere else 💕 hang in there everyone. Prayers to the family #seamanstrong — Haylie Kaberline✨ (@hayliekayyy) January 17, 2017

RIP Andrew, please keep Andrew's family in your thoughts. ❤️💙 #seamanstrong — g / Save Aleppo (@justgraceloren) January 17, 2017

Our hearts are heavy out here in the seaman community. Please send your throughts and prayers to the green family. #seamanstrong ❤💙 — mackenzie buessing (@kenziemae03) January 17, 2017

Once again #seamanstrong RIP Andrew, you & your jokes will be greatly missed — Raymi Kleiner (@KleinerRaymi) January 17, 2017

Ms. Coffee is going to give him the best greeting ever once he gets to where he's going. That'll be one hell of a hug. #seamanstrong — Jessica Popescu (@MrsPopescuSHS) January 17, 2017

I swear Seaman High School has the WORST luck. 😳 prayers to the family and friends of Andrew. #SeamanStrong — Mallory Lantz (@MalloryLantz) January 17, 2017

So sad for our students and community! Prayers to the family! #seamanstrong ❤💙 https://t.co/6aTWy64Zxu — ⒸⒽⓇⒾⓈⓉⓎ ⓌⒺⒾⓁⒺⓇ (@CWeiler4) January 17, 2017

Seaman students I'm so very sad and sorry for your hearts! Truly I've never seen so much tragedy within so few years. #seamanstrong — Dee Dee Colahan (@deedeecolahan) January 17, 2017

RIP Andrew, thanks for making me laugh in math class, you will be missed #seamanstrong — Lauren West (@Lauren_West4) January 17, 2017

the strongest are given the hardest battles #seamanstrong — makayla wischnack (@makaylawizzo) January 17, 2017

Being #seamanstrong is one of the most beautiful things we can do. Please remember to give nothing but kindness and love to your classmates — Ashlyn (@ashlyn_schuetz) January 17, 2017

getting a call that another seaman student has passed away in a wreck this morning absolutely breaks my heart. #seamanstrong — Aspen Nelson (@aspen_malease) January 17, 2017