Seaman High School community remembers classmate killed in crash with #SeamanStrong

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A high school in northern Shawnee County is mourning the loss of a fellow classmate who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Andrew Green, of Topeka, a Junior at Seaman High School, was killed when his Grand Am hit a Dodge truck heading in the opposite direction on NW 46th Street. The driver, and lone occupant, of the pickup was checked at the scene for minor injuries, which did not require hospitalization.
Students, staff and the community are using the hashtag #SeamanStrong to post memories of Andrew on social media. A hashtag that has been used in the past for other tragic losses that have taken place within the Seaman High School community.