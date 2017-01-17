Students mourn death of Seaman High School Junior

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Seaman High School students are mourning after 16-year-old junior Andrew Green died in a car accident Tuesday morning. School administrators announced his death over the intercom.

“We all kind of knew that something was wrong. Parents were texting us, but we were trying to figure out who it was. When they announced it everybody was really sad. It just got quiet. The entire school just all got quiet at the same time,” said Danielle Welborn, a senior at Seaman High School.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:40 am. Andrew was heading east on NW 46th St. when his car crashed head-on with a truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A portion of NW 46th St. was closed to traffic for more than 6 hours as authorities investigated the scene. The other driver in the accident suffered only minor injuries. There’s been no official word on what caused the accident.

The crash takes place almost exactly one year after 16-year-old Samantha Coffee died in a car accident on that same stretch of road.

“I really liked Sam and it’s just hard to know that someone else went the same way. It’s very sad,” said Welborn.

After it was announced, students, teachers, and alums used #seamanstrong on social media to express mourn Andrew’s death.

Seaman High School lost another great person, today! R.I.P Andrew Green! Prayers to all affected, including myself! #SeamanStrong — Lane Gillespie (@lane_gill18) January 17, 2017

Sorry you had to listen to my awful cello playing 5th-8th grade, but you bass players always had our backs🎻. Rip Andrew❤ #SeamanStrong pic.twitter.com/qJ1Ix1EcDw — Maddy (@maddydean17) January 17, 2017

Welborn said the school is coming together to help Andrew’s friends through this difficult time.

“We stand strong and we try to help everybody, those who did and didn’t know him, through,” said Welborn.