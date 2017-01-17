Topeka police respond to late Tuesday morning shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are on scene of a shooting Tuesday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible shooting just before 11:30 a.m. at SE 7th and Brookside, just east of the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Police tell a KSNT News photographer on scene that two white male victims were injured in the shooting. One victim has injuries believed to be life threatening and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken away in a police vehicle for questioning.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

