Topeka police respond to late Tuesday morning shooting

By Published: Updated:
c2zbgcqweaahwd_

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are on scene of a shooting Tuesday morning in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible shooting just before 11:30 a.m. at SE 7th and Brookside, just east of the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Police tell a KSNT News photographer on scene that two white male victims were injured in the shooting. One victim has injuries believed to be life threatening and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken away in a police vehicle for questioning.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s