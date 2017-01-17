Topeka roads in poor condition

By Published:
pothole

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  The Topeka Public Works Department is looking to improve roads across the city. The public works director Jason peek says about 55% of the roads in the city are in poor condition.
In order to fix all of the roads — they would have to increase the budget for road maintenance by about $7 million. The director says they spend $14 million on road maintenance.
Believe it or not… the miles of road in the city of Topeka is about the length of a drive from here to San Diego.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s