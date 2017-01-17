Topeka roads in poor condition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Works Department is looking to improve roads across the city. The public works director Jason peek says about 55% of the roads in the city are in poor condition.

In order to fix all of the roads — they would have to increase the budget for road maintenance by about $7 million. The director says they spend $14 million on road maintenance.

Believe it or not… the miles of road in the city of Topeka is about the length of a drive from here to San Diego.

