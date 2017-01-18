K-State soars past Oklahoma State in Stillwater

By Published:
Oklahoma State guard Jeffrey Carroll (30) shoots between Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson (4), forward Xavier Sneed (20) and guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 22 points to help Kansas State defeat Oklahoma State 96-88 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Johnson scored 18 points and Wesley Iwundu added 15 for the Wildcats (14-4, 3-3 Big 12), who had lost two straight and three of four to fall out of the Top 25. Kansas State shot 56.3 percent from the field to deny Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood his 100th career win. Underwood is a Kansas State graduate who later was an assistant coach there.

Jeffrey Carroll matched a career high with 24 points and Jawun Evans added 20 for the Cowboys (10-8, 0-6), who lost their sixth straight. The past five losses have come by 10 or fewer points. Oklahoma State hasn’t won since Dec. 22.

It was the 1,000th Oklahoma State game played at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

