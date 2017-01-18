Kansas lawmakers push for concealed carry exemption at public universities

There are continued efforts to exempt public universities from concealed carry laws in Kansas.

Wednesday, Rep. Barbara Ballard (D) of Lawrence, introduced a bill aimed at tightening gun laws on college campuses. The work is one of several efforts to exempt certain medical facilities and state universities from a law allowing concealed carry weapons.

“There is nobody saying, woo-ey, bring them,” Ballard said. “Nobody at all. They are very concerned.”

Ballard is pushing for college campuses, the University of Kansas Medical Center and mental health care facilities to obtain exemption indefinitely. Currently, college campuses must lift ‘no-gun’ regulations beginning July 1st.

However, several Republicans are doubtful any efforts to alter the law will pass.

“We have free rights to carry guns, no matter where we’re at,” Rep. Randy Garber (R) said. “I understand the concerns of some. But I also understand that if we are going to be protected from the people who mean us harm, we need to be protected.”