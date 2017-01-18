Moten scores 28, No. 9 Emporia State upsets No. 3 Pitt State

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

EMPORIA, Kan. – The #9 Lady Hornets upset #3 Pittsburg State on Wednesday night in White Auditorium 77-67, Kelly Moten leading the way with 28 points. A pair of 22 point quarters gave Emporia State the push for the top ten match-up win.

SLOW START

Addie Lackey scored the first basket of the game, a three pointer assisted from Moten at the 8:51 mark in the first quarter. The Gorillas would not answer until more than a minute later with a three pointer of their own from Hadyn Herlocker. Pittsburg State took a 7-3 lead with 6:40 to play in the first quarter before both teams went on a drought lasting more than three minutes. Moten pulled the Lady Hornets within 9-7 at the 2:50 mark before the Gorillas went on a 8-0 run to end the quarter. Pittsburg State led 17-7 at the end of the first, holding Emporia State to only two field goals. The Lady Hornets shot only two for eight from the stripe at the end of one, giving up ten turnovers.

LADY HORNETS JUMP BACK IN IT

Kathryn Flott started things off for Emporia State in the second quarter, scoring back-to-back baskets to bring the Lady Hornets within 19-11 with 8:46 to play. After nearly a minute of scoreless play, Shelby Baker converted two free throws to have Emporia State trail 19-13 with 7:54 remaining. Megan Holloway had the next four points for the Lady Hornets to have the Gorillas lead 25-17 with 3:42 to play in the first half. Moten brought the Lady Hornets within two, 25-23, after back-to-back three pointers, both assisted by Jessica Wayne, 2:43 to play. Moten scored ten of the Lady Hornets’ last 12 points of the first half. At the end of two quarters, the Lady Hornets trailed 31-29, shooting seven for 13 from the field in the second quarter. Emporia State outscored Pittsburg State 22-14 in the second quarter.

TAKING CHARGE

Just 30 seconds into the second half, Lackey tied the game at 31-31. Baker followed with a basket of her own to take the lead 33-31, Emporia State’s first lead since leading 3-0 at the start of the game. The closest the Gorillas would get the rest of the quarter was within four points, Emporia State maintaining control and leading 51-44 going into the fourth and final quarter.

DON’T BACK DOWN

Miller scored the first six points for the Lady Hornets in the fourth quarter, drilling two three pointers to take an 11 point lead with 7:50 to play. Emporia State kept a safe distance until the Gorillas got within five at the 3:40 mark. Back-to-back three point plays by Moten, one traditional, regained an 11 point lead at 74-63 with 2:27 to play. The Lady Hornets finished the game strong with a solid ten point win, 77-67, to complete the upset.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Moten led all players with 28 points, shooting a perfect eight for eight from the stripe. She also shot four for five from three point range, dishing out four assists. Lackey followed with 18 points, shooting six for six from the line and six for nine from the field. She grabbed five rebounds and had four assists of her own. Flott and Miller added ten points each, Flott earning her fourth double-double of the season, grabbing 11 rebounds. Miller was just short of a double-double with nine rebounds. Holloway also had four assists. The Lady Hornets shot 23 for 30 from the line, eight for 14 from the arc and 51.1% from the field. Emporia State out-rebounded Pittsburg State 37-27 on the night.

UP NEXT

The #9 Lady Hornets will host Missouri Southern for a 3:00 p.m. game time on Sunday, Jan. 22 in White Auditorium.