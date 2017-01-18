Spring arrives two months ahead of schedule

We’re tracking a stretch of spring-like weather across Northeast Kansas, starting…today. That’s right – high temperatures will bloom into the lower/middle 50s underneath wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is merely 40°. Highs will consistently stay ‘above average’ each and every day of the next week (at least). Enjoy the sunshine while we have it, though. We’re tracking the not-so-valiant return of cloud cover on Thursday AND Friday. Despite the additional cloud cover later this week, daytime temps will remain in the 50s.

It wouldn’t be an authentic peek into spring without rain chances. Areas of light rain and drizzle will set-up over Northeast Kansas late on Thursday. Expect some sprinkles to spill over into the first half of Friday too. We’re tracking a better chance for meaningful rain on Sunday, though. We’ll be watching a weather-maker head our direction from the south/west. Recent computer models suggest a trend that tracks the storm system to our south – effectively only clipping our neck of the woods. We’ll keep our eyes on it between now and when it arrives later this weekend. With that being said, Saturday is the ‘pick of the week’ – offering highs in the lower 60s with loads of sunshine to boot. And we’ll need another unseasonably nice day, because rain and possibly SNOW chances return as quickly as next Tuesday. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert