Babysitter arrested after toddler in her care dies after being hit by train

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Heather Henderson was arrested Wednesday after a two-year-old in her care was struck by a train in Pasco County, and died.

Henderson was charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm after the child died.

Officials said the 26-year-old was babysitting two children at the time of the incident.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a report, Henderson brought the toddler onto the rail road tracks, disregarding clearly marked “no trespassing” signs.

Officials said Henderson walked the child onto the 200-foot trestle, and they both got caught as the train approached. Henderson and the child were struck by the train at that point.

John Heminger who lives by the tracks wonders why a babysitter would have the baby on the tracks in the first place. “It’s a shame that the adults didn’t have better sense to not be up there,” said Heminger.

The toddler sustained fatal injuries to his head and body.

The report said Henderson admitted to knowing she was not supposed to be on the train tracks and should not have brought the child onto the trestle.

Sheriff Chris Nocco calls the accident horrific. “This is a tragedy there is no other way to say it. There is a family that is suffering greatly right now more than anyone can imagine.”