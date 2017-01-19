Crews respond to late night structure fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in Topeka.

At 10:00 p.m. the Topeka Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 824 SW 31st Terr. When crews arrived they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story home. Firefighters were informed everyone made it out safely and after performing a search they were able to confirm everyone made it out.

The fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading outside the structure.

Early investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be accidental, caused by a malfunction of electrical branch circuitry.

The amount of damage is estimated to be $71,600.

No injuries were reported.