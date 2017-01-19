Funeral services set for Seaman High School student killed in Tuesday crash

By Published:
andrew-green

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Seaman High School student who was killed in a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northern Shawnee County.

According to his obituary, 16-year-old Andrew Green, of Topeka, was born February 21, 2000 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was the son of Marty Franklin and Pamela Diane (Forrer) Green. He attended Rochester Elementary School and was a Junior at Seaman High School. He also attended Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

A funeral ceremony will take place 10:00 Saturday morning at the Penwell-Gabel Parker-Price Chapel, 245 NW Independence Ave. in Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rochester Cemetery.

Andrew will lie in state from 3-9 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

To read Andrew’s full obituary CLICK HERE

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s