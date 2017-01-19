Gray skies, fog, drizzle and warmer weather ahead

We’re tracking a gloomy end to the work and school week, but the additional cloud cover won’t keep high temperatures from staying ‘above average.’ In fact, each and every day of the next week will feature temperatures warmer than they should be for this time of the year, regardless of sky conditions. Areas of fog will give way to patches of drizzle by the evening hours. We’ll hold onto that chance for drizzle/sprinkles throughout Friday too. Despite the dreary skies, high temperatures will hangout in the 50s both today and tomorrow. Drive carefully if you run into any fog or sprinkles – make sure your headlights are on too.

The ‘pick of the week’ is still Saturday. How does ‘sunny and 60°+’ sound? You can’t beat springtime weather in mid-January, that’s for sure. Temperatures will be some 20°+ ‘above average’ to start the weekend. The snow and ice seem like distant memories now. Spring doesn’t start until March 20th this year, but let’s not complain about it arriving eight weeks early!

We’re still watching a storm system that continues to track south of our neck of the woods on Sunday. As this trend continues, it argues more and more for just a cloud-maker and slight cool-down for us. In fact, temperatures will dive by nearly 10° on Sunday (as compared to Saturday) – but highs in the 50s are still 10°+ ‘above average!’ We’ve omitted the rain chances on Sunday, but clouds will certainly march into E. Kansas to close out the weekend. After the drizzle/light rain chances over the next 36 hours, our next BEST chance for precip will actually wait until next Tuesday. Highs will continue to slide – they’ll be in the 40s by then. With lows sinking back below freezing next week, a few snowflakes could mix in. With that being said, it’s still far too early to pinpoint next week’s weather-maker. And right now, those rain/snow chances look fairly meager; there’s not a lot of moisture to work with. Things can change in six days, though – we’ll keep our eyes on it. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as light rain showers drift through our area. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert