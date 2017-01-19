High school students gather for ‘Safe Day at the Capitol’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 100 high school students gathered Wednesday at the statehouse for “Safe Day at the Capitol.”

Safe stands for seat belts are for everyone and the program focuses on students educating their peers about buckling up.

Students also learned how a bill becomes a law.

The programs’ state coordinator says the students learn important lessons that they then pass on to their friends and families.

“Since the program started back in 2008 – 2009, the teen seat belt use in Kansas, 15 to 17 year old seat belt use has increased 24 and a half percent,” said Laura Moore.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and Governor Sam Brownback also spoke to students Wednesday about staying off your phone while driving.