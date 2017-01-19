Lawmakers want proof Brownback cuts are working

House committee hears testimony on HB 2023
TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)  –  The Kansas House Committee on Taxation would like proof that Governor Sam Brownback’s 2012 tax policy is benefiting the state. During a meeting Thursday night, Rep. Erin Davis (R-Olathe) asked Secretary of Revenue Sam Williams if he had data to back up claims the policy is stimulating growth.

“What do you have as far as data to show between the exemption and this job growth,” said Davis during the meeting. “I haven’t been able to locate data to show that direct correlation,” replied Williams.

The committee heard testimony on House Bill 2023, which would repeal much of Brownback’s 2012 policy. This includes reinstating income tax on 330,000 farmers and small business owners in the state. Lawmakers heard nearly 20 speakers from both sides of the issue.

“When you’re self-employed and you have a business you do want to grow it and when you grow it the by product is producing jobs… and even though we’re small we still can produce jobs and we have,” said one Carbondale business owner.

Lawmakers are looking at a $1.1 billion tax deficit through 2019. Those who are for repealing the 2012 cuts believe it could bridge over half that gap.

