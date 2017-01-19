Michigan elementary school teacher says class won’t watch inauguration

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WDIV) – From Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, the presidential inaugural events always capture the world’s attention, including elementary school students.

Fourth graders at Explorer Elementary School in Williamston, Michigan will watch the parade, but when Donald Trump speaks for the first time as president, one teacher will hit the off switch.

The teacher said he let his students watch the inaugural speeches of Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush, but in a letter to parents, he said he’s anxious to show the inaugural address.

The letter reads, in part:

“I showed the speeches of Presidents Obama and Bush in 2009 and 2005, respectively, but I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women and the disabled.”