Michigan elementary school teacher says class won’t watch inauguration

Jermont Terry reports, WDIV-TV Published:
nc_trumpam0118_mezzn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WDIV) – From Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, the presidential inaugural events always capture the world’s attention, including elementary school students.

Fourth graders at Explorer Elementary School in Williamston, Michigan will watch the parade, but when Donald Trump speaks for the first time as president, one teacher will hit the off switch.

The teacher said he let his students watch the inaugural speeches of Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush, but in a letter to parents, he said he’s anxious to show the inaugural address.

The letter reads, in part:

“I showed the speeches of Presidents Obama and Bush in 2009 and 2005, respectively, but I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women and the disabled.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s