Mother of missing Wichita woman speaks about her daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas City police are still searching for missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson as family holds out hope.

“Please just let her go, we don’t care, just please help us find our daughter,” said Liz Anderson, Toni’s mother.

A spokesperson for the North Kansas City Police Missouri Department said Anderson was pulled over for an improper lane change early Sunday. They said she told the officer she was just leaving work and was on her way to meet some friends downtown but was planning to get gas first.

“The officer watched her go just to make sure her story was straight,” said Officer Darin Snapp.

Now, officers are trying to figure out why she drove off the way she did.

“We don’t know why she veered to go north before she came back downtown so we are hoping anyone who was supposed to meet her up there, besides the friends she was supposed to meet, will give us a call,” Snapp said.

Roxy Townsend received Anderson’s last known text.

“She texted me at 4:42 and said I just got pulled over again. I didn’t really think anything of it. It was just a typical Toni message,” said Townsend.

Police say they’re looking through her cell phone, and they are also using a license plate tracker to look for her 2014 black Ford Focus.

“Those license plate readers shoot all the time so when the officers are driving through parking lots it will pick those up, but we haven’t anything yet. So, we are thinking she might be out of the area.”

Police say they do have dash-cam footage and also security footage from the QuikTrip but are unable to release that information right now.

Her friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so they can hire a private investigator.