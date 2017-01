SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Prairie Hills School District foundation is recognizing Kent” and Donna Saylor for their donation of $700,000.

Their endowments will provide a never ending revenue stream to fund four initiatives for Sabetha area students.

It will help provide grants for teachers in the district, plus schools will be able to improve fine art programs and enhance extracurricular activities.

There will also be scholarships for graduates of Sabetha High school.