Trump says voters wanted ‘real change’

Published:
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he was elected to the White House because people wanted “real change.” And he says he’s confident he’ll be able to unite the country behind him.

Trump addressed supporters on the eve of his inauguration at the end of a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump attended along with members of his family.

Trump tells the crowd, “There’s never been a movement like this. It’s something very special.”

He adds, “I had something to do with it but you had much more to do with it.”

Trump also says he’ll unify the country and is pledging to make it better for everyone.

He says rain or shine, the feeling at his inauguration Friday is “going to be beautiful.”

 

