Wichita man pleads guilty in drug-deal shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Wichita man will be sentenced March 3 for killing another man in a drug deal gone wrong.

Andrew Scott Bull pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 23-year-old Charles Hawkins III two days before Christmas. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Bull also pleaded guilty to distributing marijuana.

Investigators say Bull fired his gun when Hawkins tried to rob him during a drug deal in a Wendy’s parking lot.

