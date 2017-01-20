1 person injured, suspect in custody at high school shooting in Ohio

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) –The parents of the shooting victim have released the name of their son, who is described as being in critically stable condition Friday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m., just before school started.

The victim, Logan Cole, is the sole victim of the shooting, his parents confirm to 2 NEWS.

Authorities say another West Liberty-Salem High School student committed the shooting and is in custody. The identity and gender of the shooter has not been released.

Cole was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for treatment.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s leaders in pediatric health care and research. It sees more than 1 million patients in a year. The hospital has 68 branches throughout Ohio.

The gun used in the attack has been recovered according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s office.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene unit is on scene helping law enforcement. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office requested BCI to assist with the investigation, and detectives will assist the sheriff’s office with interviews in the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office also confirms they are sending an agent from their cyber crimes unit and an officer from Criminal Intelligence.

The school is in the process of releasing students. Parents were advised to go to the IGA in West Liberty and later to Lions Club Ballpark to pick up their children.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, the West Liberty-Salem School District has 1,189 students on it’s K-12 campus. There are over 600 that attend the middle and high school.

2 NEWS has obtained video from Lilly Keller, a student at West-Liberty Salem when the incident occurred. The video shows students fleeing from the school after the attack.

A student who was evacuated to Lions Club ballpark tells 2 NEWS she heard the gunshots. At first, the student, Avery Seymour, thought it was a drill or a nail gun because of nearby construction.

She said students at the school used chairs to break windows and escape after shots rang out.

West Liberty-Salem Superintendent Kraig Hissong says students and teachers used the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) method to evacuate the school. Hissong said all students and staff did a good job of following the method to get out safely.

Hissong said staff and students used desks, brooms and other items to block the doors, before evacuating through windows.

Law enforcement will give another update on the investigation at 3:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. 2 News will be there and will stream the press conference live for updates on the investigation.