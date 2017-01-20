2nd graders help pay for dog’s surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A second grade class at Shawnee Heights Elementary School is helping pay for surgery for a dog who was abandoned and hurt. The reason? It all stems from a book they are reading called Sheepdog in the Snow. It’s about a dog that was abandoned and then rescued by a little girl.

Which is similar to a dog was abandoned and had a broken leg at the Helping Hands Humane Society. On their Facebook post – it says Ryker needed surgery and foster care. That would cost about $400. Which led to the kids bringing in more than $450 for the dog.

“Tears and goosebumps a lot of goosebumps, these kids are amazing, a lot of them emptied out there piggy banks at home and just brought us all this money so it’s amazing,” Trisha Sharp, 2nd Grade Teacher at Shawnee Heights Elementary School.

Ryker was in surgery last night. The students also wrote cards for Ryker as he recovers. They’ll be delivered tomorrow.