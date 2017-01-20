Bridge implosion will cause detour

Junction City, Kans. (KSNT) – A bridge over Highway 77 west of Junction City will be demolished Friday night. The K-18 overpass bridge at US Highway 77 is set to come down at 8pm Friday night. The Kansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the project. When the implosion is set to begin, there will be a ten-minute window when Highway 77 will be completely shut down for the implosion to occur. When it’s over, the detours will be opened up and debris cleanup will begin. The detour for northbound 77 traffic is to take the existing (former) US-77 off ramp for K-18. Then, turn east on 8th street to Rucker Road and go northwest on Rucker Road to US-77. The southbound traffic on US-77 will turn west on Rucker Road to Spring Valley Road, continues south to K-18 and then turn east on K-18 to southbound 77.

Advertisement