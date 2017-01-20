Foggy Friday with gray skies ahead

**Dense fog ADVISORY is in effect for all of northeast Kansas until 1 pm.**

You may wake up in a fog this morning as widespread dense fog is impacting all of northeast Kansas. Visibility has gotten down as low as quarter of a mile in spots across the region. Although the thickest of the fog is expected to start to thin by early this afternoon, it still won’t be a picture perfect clear day.

Thinner, patchy fog and misty conditions could attribute to slightly lower visibility throughout the remainder of today, possibly even spilling over into the start of Saturday, especially for our northern counties. Besides the fog providing for some grey conditions, our sky conditions won’t brighten up the day either. Little to no sunshine will be seen today as mainly cloudy conditions are expected for today. We could see areas of drizzle and some hit-or-miss light rain showers throughout the course of the day, as well. Even with the light winds and extra cloud cover today, our temperatures won’t fare all too badly! Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s across the region.

Mainly sunny skies make their return for this weekend though!