Full Court Press 01/20/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 20, 2017:
Chase County (B) 35 Council Grove 67
Emporia (B) 58 Andover Central 41
Highland Park (B) 57 Wichita SE 62
Jeff Co. North (B) 66 Perry-Lecompton 50
Leavenworth (B) 35 Shawnee Heights 45
Lyndon (B) 65 Central Heights 22
Manhattan (B) 46 Blue Valley SW 35
Newton (B) 43 Junction City 54
Osage City (B) 43 Mission Valley 54
Paola (G) 56 Burlington 40
Rock Creek (B) 54 Sabetha 50
Rossville (B) 64 Cornerstone 29
Silver Lake (G) 54 Jeff West 45
Topeka West (B) 50 Topeka High 57
Wamego (B) 55 DeSoto 46
Wamego (G) 32 DeSoto 38
ACCHS (B) 45 Pleasant Ridge 48
Emporia (G) 49 Shawnee Heights 35
Hesston (G) 45 Riley County 32
Jackson Heights (G) 35 St. Marys 44
Labette Co. (B) 57 Burlington 51
Lawrence (B) 67 Wichita East 51
Manhattan (G) 61 Seaman 38
Oskaloosa (B) 55 Valley Falls 54
Rock Creek (G) 30 Iola 18
Royal Valley (G) 48 Santa Fe Trail 22
Santa Fe Trail (B) 56 Royal Valley 51
Seaman (B) Valley Center
Topeka High (G) 73 Junction City 38
Wabaunse (B) 55 Chapman 47
Wabaunsee (G) 58 Chapman 41
Washburn Rural (G) 60 Topeka West 25