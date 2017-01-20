Perjury case against detective headed to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office detective accused of perjury could face a jury trial this summer. Detective Erin Thompson is facing two counts of perjury associated with allegedly lying on arrest affidavits.

Thompson appeared before a judge Friday morning facing three counts of perjury; however, the judge declared one accusation not worthy of trial.

The Shawnee County Detective is accused of lying about two interview she conducted in 2014. Thompson claimed to talk to or attempt to talk to people in arrest affidavits that prosecutors alleged she never met. One accusation involves a possible alibi witness who was in the Shawnee County Jail at the time.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial on June 12. Both parties will meet on March 17 to decide if a plea deal is possible.