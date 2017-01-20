Topeka West High students watch inauguration as a class

Government students at Topeka West High School were able to watch President Trump take office with their classmates Friday.

“It’s history. It’s history. It’s the peaceful transition of power,” teacher Connie Jacobson said. “They can see it live. It’s not a textbook; it’s not a news story out there. It’s real and it’s now.”

For many young people, today’s inauguration was the first they have seen as registered voters.

“I think it’s important. This is the first journey of Trump’s presidency going on right now,” senior Blake Turner said.

Jacobson said it’s important to her to engage students with the political process, especially during a time of nation divisiveness.

“This is a good way to teach your kids about civil discourse,” Jacobson said. “Whether it be politics, the election or whatever issue you care to discuss.”