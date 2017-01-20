Topeka West High students watch inauguration as a class

By Published:
topeka_west_inauguration000000

Government students at Topeka West High School were able to watch President Trump take office with their classmates Friday.

“It’s history. It’s history. It’s the peaceful transition of power,” teacher Connie Jacobson said.  “They can see it live. It’s not a textbook; it’s not a news story out there. It’s real and it’s now.”

For many young people, today’s inauguration was the first they have seen as registered voters.

“I think it’s important. This is the first journey of Trump’s presidency going on right now,” senior Blake Turner said.

Jacobson said it’s important to her to engage students with the political process, especially during a time of nation divisiveness.

“This is a good way to teach your kids about civil discourse,” Jacobson said.  “Whether it be politics, the election or whatever issue you care to discuss.”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s