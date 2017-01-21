Kansas State stuns No. 7 West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each scored 13 points to help Kansas State rally to upset No. 7 West Virginia 79-75 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) trailed by 12 late in the first half before Stokes keyed a late burst, hitting a layup right before the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to two at the half.

Buoyed by that run, Kansas State went on a 14-6 run to start the second half and take a 50-44 lead on a layup by Dean Wade.

The Mountaineers (15-4, 4-3) trailed 65-55 with 7:43 left before taking a 68-67 lead on Nathan Adrian’s jumper with just under 5 minutes left.

Wesley Iwundu and Stokes combined to score the next seven points to help Kansas State get the win.

Tarik Phillip led West Virginia with 20 points.

