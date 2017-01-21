Patchy fog and cool morning gives way to mild day

**Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am for Nemaha, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, and Douglas counties.**

Some patchy fog this morning has reduced visibility for our northeastern counties. As of 8 o’clock this morning, visibility has been lowered to quarter of a mile in Topeka and Lawrence. Not all of us are waking up in a fog again this morning. Visibility is much higher as you head west with 8 miles of visibility for Junction City and Manhattan, and a perfect 10 miles for Concordia. However, this layer of fog won’t last nearly as long as it did yesterday. It should clear out entirely by this afternoon, giving way to a pleasant and mild day overall.

High temperatures will range from the low 50s to the north, to the mid to upper 50s to the south. Skies will be partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover for our southern counties later today. Areas of clouds will spread in late from south to north, with some scattered showers possible for our southern counties later tonight. Any chance of rain looks to wrap up by mid-morning tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine expected for all of northeast Kansas.

Sunday will have a north wind at 10-20 mph, which will confine temperatures from breaking out of the 40s for the majority of the region.