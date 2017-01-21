Police investigate armed robbery at Topeka KFC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police officers were called to a robbery call at approximately 8:09 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1812 NW Topeka.

Witnesses say a black male in a black or grey hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face took out a handgun and demanded money. He then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call TPD Detectives at 785-369-9400 or CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.