Women march on Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All across the country hundreds of thousands of women are walking for a cause. And it wasn’t limited to major city areas. Men, women and children had a march in the Capital City.

There were 3,000 people Saturday afternoon for the Women’s March on Kansas. People in the march voiced their concerns with the federal and state government. One woman even says she is participating for her daughter.

“I want to know she has something to look forward to so she doesn’t have to worry in the future she has a right to be who she wants to be and what she wants to be,” Amanda Hammond, a mother participating in the walk said.

Some of the people at the event KSNT News talked to said they were surprised by the amount of people there.