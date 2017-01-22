Gradually clearing skies and cooler temperatures today

Partly Cloudy Sky

 

After light rain began to move in from south to north last night, some of us still haven’t completely dried out this morning. Patchy drizzle and light rain is still being seen primarily along and to the south of the turnpike to start off your Sunday morning.

The cloudy conditions associated with that batch of rain has played a key role in our temperatures, as well. Some of us are waking up to temperatures in the 40s this morning, while others are in the 30s. Cloudy skies over our eastern and southern counties have prevented temperatures there from dropping all too much overnight, while clear skies over our northern and western counties allowed temperatures to plummet into the 30s. But as the cloud cover continues to sink to the south, and northerly winds begin to pick up, cooler air will filter in. Regardless, high temperatures look to be cooler than yesterday as most of us will top out in the 40s for today.

Skies will become mainly clear by this evening, and those primarily clear skies will stick around during the overnight hours for the entire region. With that in mind, you can expect cooler low temperatures tonight. Early bird risers can expect to wake up to the upper 20s to lower 30s tomorrow morning.

