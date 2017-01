TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have confirmed 25-year-old pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Royals Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting Mike Swanson tweeted: “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce”

KSNT will work to bring you more details as they become available.

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017