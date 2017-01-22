Royals fans remember ace Yordano Ventura

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The baseball world is in mourning after hearing the news that Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash Sunday morning in the Dominican Republic.

“You can see the tribute on his hat to the late Oscar Tavares,” an announcer said during the 2014 World Series.

Ventura honoring another baseball player killed in a car crash in 2014. He was the ace of the Royals pitching staff. He played on the 2014 and 2015 World Series teams. The loss of the Royals ace has left fans grieving.

“I think it is definitely unfortunate whenever anyone loses their life but you know when you are someone in the spotlight and counted on as much as some of these pro players are to their team it makes you think of mortality more,” Richard Holman, a Royals fan said.

Ventura was not the only baseball player killed in a car crash on Sunday. Former Arizona Diamondbacks player Andy Marte was killed in the Dominican Republic. The two crashes are unrelated.