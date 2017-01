TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of SE Pinecrest just before 8 p.m. tonight.

Topeka Police and Shawnee County Police are on the scene right now.

We were told one victim has been transported to a local hospital. We are unsure of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on KSNT News at 9 and 10 and on ksnt.com.