Trump to meet with British, Mexican officials

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will meet with his first foreign leader as president on Friday: British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump has also scheduled a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto later this month.

The two are scheduled to meet on Jan. 31 to discuss trade, immigration and security.

Trump has proposed building a wall along the southern border and insists that Mexico will pay for it.

Trump and Peña Nieto met in Mexico City during Trump’s campaign.

Spicer also says Trump spoke on Saturday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and plans to set up meetings in the coming days.

