United Airlines has grounded all domestic flights

NEW YORK (AP/KSNT) – An IT issue has forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights.

In a tweet, United Airlines said, “A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

