Wagner joins Chen, Bell on US team for world championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reigning silver medalist Ashley Wagner will join Karen Chen and Mariah Bell on the American team headed to the figure skating world championships in Finland in March.

U.S. Figure Skating announced the ladies, pairs and dance teams on Sunday. The men’s team heading to Helsinki will be revealed after the conclusion of their free skate at the U.S. championships later Sunday.

Wagner finished second to Chen at nationals on Saturday night. Bell was third.

U.S. champs Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier will join the team of Alexa Scimeca and Chris Knierim in the pairs competitions. Scimeca and Knierim did not compete at nationals because of injuries.

The entire nationals podium will compete in ice dance, led by gold medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani. The teams of Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue also will compete.

