Emergency crews on scene of injury crash involving Kansas Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a possible injury crash Monday afternoon in Topeka.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says to avoid I-470 if possible as crews are currently working a rollover crash at I-470 and Gage. The sheriff’s office says traffic is being diverted at this time.
Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed with KSNT News that the crash does involve a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle and that there are possible injuries.
KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.