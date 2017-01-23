Emergency crews on scene of injury crash involving Kansas Highway Patrol

By Published: Updated:
crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a possible injury crash Monday afternoon in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says to avoid I-470 if possible as crews are currently working a rollover crash at I-470 and Gage. The sheriff’s office says traffic is being diverted at this time.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed with KSNT News that the crash does involve a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle and that there are possible injuries.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s