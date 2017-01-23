Emergency crews on scene of injury crash involving Kansas Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a possible injury crash Monday afternoon in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says to avoid I-470 if possible as crews are currently working a rollover crash at I-470 and Gage. The sheriff’s office says traffic is being diverted at this time.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed with KSNT News that the crash does involve a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle and that there are possible injuries.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

Shawnee County Sheriff's working on rollover accident near I-470 & Gage. pic.twitter.com/p5rtB9PjJ9 — Harrison Drake (@HarrisonKSNT) January 23, 2017

Please avoid I-470 if possible as emergency crews are currently working a rollover accident near I-470/Gage. Traffic is being diverted. — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) January 23, 2017