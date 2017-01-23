Gallery: Remembering Yordano Ventura 1991 – 2017

Kansas City Royals' Alex Rios, left, talks with pitcher Yordano Ventura, right, after he gave up a hit to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa in the fifth inning during Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, left, and catcher Salvador Perez walk in from the bullpen to play the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Kansas City Royals' Yordano Ventura during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2016 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, right, is doused by Salvador Perez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura pitched a complete game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) takes the ball from catcher Salvador Perez, right, after loading the bases full during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) takes a ball from catcher Salvador Perez, right, after giving up a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, that Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, file photo, Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has an RIP O.T. #18 on his hat, paying tribute to his friend and countryman, Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras as he walks off the field during the first inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura, whose electric arm and confident demeanor helped lead his long-suffering team to the 2015 World Series title, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Taveras also was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, and his funeral occurred just hours before Ventura stepped on the mound for Game 6. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 20, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 12, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

A fight breaks out between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals after starting pitcher Yordano Ventura drilled Orioles batter Manny Machado during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) WASHINGTON EXAMINER OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2016 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, gestures while talking to starting pitcher Yordano Ventura during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Royals starter Yordano Ventura delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura reacts to a question during a news conference before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets in New York. Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in their native Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)