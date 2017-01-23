Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report of an accidental shooting in a residence hall at Kansas State University.

The university said in a news release that the wounded student was transported Sunday night for treatment and is in stable condition. The release said the student’s wound was reported as self-inflicted.

No other information about the student or what happened has been released. The release said that counseling is being offered to students and employees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.