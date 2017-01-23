Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm

By Published:
(AP)
(AP)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report of an accidental shooting in a residence hall at Kansas State University.

The university said in a news release that the wounded student was transported Sunday night for treatment and is in stable condition. The release said the student’s wound was reported as self-inflicted.

No other information about the student or what happened has been released. The release said that counseling is being offered to students and employees.

 

