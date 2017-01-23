Lucasfilm reveals title for upcoming ‘Star Wars Episode VIII’

(KSNT) – News many fans around the galaxy have been waiting for was revealed on Monday.

Lucasfilm officially announced that the next film in the Star Wars saga will be titled ‘The Last Jedi.’ Lucasfilm, now owned by the Walt Disney Compnay, released the following statement.

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy. The film takes place directly after the events of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ which came out in theaters across the U.S. on December 18, 2015.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is scheduled for release on December 15 of this year.