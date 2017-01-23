Mild weather to start the final week of January 2017

We’re tracking ‘above average’ temperatures to start the work/school week. And believe it or not, we’ll actually see some sunshine today! It’s certainly been gloomy as of late, but temps will rebound into the lower 50s underneath that late January sunshine. Clouds will increase a little bit tonight, out ahead of our next weather-maker. Scattered showers will develop throughout the day tomorrow, as a storm system clips Northeast Kansas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Any and all precip tomorrow afternoon/evening will fall as rain (temps above freezing), but those raindrops will eventually change into wet snowflakes by Wednesday morning as temps approach 30°. We do NOT expect any snowfall accumulations on Wednesday morning, but we’ll keep our eyes on the sky over the next couple days.

Southeast winds will gust over 30 mph as the potential weather-maker moves in. So, hold onto your hats tomorrow – the gales of January are back! A warm wind direction and some sunshine will force highs into the middle 50s on Tuesday afternoon – that’s some 15°+ above average! Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 40°. And starting on Wednesday (and continuing through the weekend) temps will be hanging out near that average. That’s right, the extended forecast features highs around 40° and lows near 20° – right where we should be for late January. After Wednesday, we’ll get ourselves into yet another prolonged stretch of tranquil weather. We’ll likely close out the month with about a week’s worth of consecutive dry skies.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the mid-week weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert