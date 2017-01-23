Pro-life activists gather on Roe v. Wade anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Hundreds of pro-life activists gathered on the southern steps of the Kansas Statehouse to protest Roe v. Wade Monday afternoon. On the 44th anniversary of the landmark abortion decision, activists marched from the Topeka Performing Arts Center to the capitol carrying pro-life signs.

*Men and women of this state, who know the sacredness of human life. All human life at all stages from conception until natural death,” said Gov. Sam Brownback to hundreds gathered in protest.

During his speech, Brownback claimed that Kansas is the most pro-life state in the country. Brownback has signed 17 pro-life bills into law over the course of his two terms in office.

One bill, signed into law in 2015, banned a common second trimester abortion procedure. The Kansas Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments over the constitutionality of that law on March 16.

Topeka mother Janine Heincker is hopeful that conservative lawmakers in Kansas and new leadership in Washington D.C. will begin to set the country on the right track.

“I do feel hope that we have people on our side. We have people who are asking the right questions and listening to us.”

Heincker came to the march with her five children.

The demonstration comes two days after hundreds gathered outside the statehouse in support of issues like universal healthcare and a woman’s right to choose.

Despite the obvious differences, Heincker said it’s an important conversation for both sides to have.

“We don’t know everybody’s story, but we know everybody needs love and that’s what it comes down to… opening the dialogue. Not just saying no,” said Heincker.