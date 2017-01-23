Shopper finds security camera overlooking fitting room

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Samantha Spencer was shopping at the Burlington Coat Factory in Topeka when she noticed something odd: A security camera hanging between the children’s area and the dressing rooms.

Alarmed, she took to Facebook Live and recorded what she saw.

“I was standing in the dressing room and I was standing with my back against the wall and could still see it,” she says. “If I can see it, it can probably see me.”

Shortly after she posted her live video, it took off on social media. It was originally posted in December. Since this report, it has over 25,000 views.

Spencer later took her concerns to a manager of the store.

“They talked to me and they said, ‘Oh yeah, we already know about it. We are taking the camera down.’ They were real nice when I talked to them.”

Spencer also says she was told that the camera wasn’t hooked up to begin with.

She did not report the situation to the police. In Kansas, it’s illegal to have any surveillance in areas like dressing rooms.

Spencer was told that the store was going through some remodeling, and because of it, they had to move the dressing rooms to another section of the store.

“They just didn’t see it,” she says.

Spencer has been to the store since and says the camera is no longer there. We did reach out to the store about the issue. We were referred to headquarters. But we have not heard back from the company.